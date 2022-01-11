TD Asset Management Inc. Has $27.06 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

