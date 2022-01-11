TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,429 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Perrigo worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

