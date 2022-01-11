TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

