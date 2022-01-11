Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 29,553 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $98,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 122.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 93,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.36 and its 200 day moving average is $355.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.