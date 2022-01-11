Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 58,577 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,577 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $130,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

