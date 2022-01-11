Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $56,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

