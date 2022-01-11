Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 116,554 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,554 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $64,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

