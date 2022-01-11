Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,260 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $60,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $398.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

