Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,810. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.39. The stock has a market cap of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

