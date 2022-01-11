Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,810. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.39. The stock has a market cap of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

