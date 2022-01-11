Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 1,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

