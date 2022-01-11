Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

