Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

