Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,058.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Tesla by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tesla by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

