Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $187.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.30.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $182.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.