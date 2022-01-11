Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,826,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

