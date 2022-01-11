Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.