Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.