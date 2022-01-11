Tfo Tdc LLC Buys Shares of 6,886 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

