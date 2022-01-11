TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

