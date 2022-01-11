The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post $8.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

