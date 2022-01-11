The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 174.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 207,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GAB opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

