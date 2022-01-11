The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) to “Buy”

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $24.79 on Friday. Turing has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

