The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243.50 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.41). 126,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 105,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.42).

GYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.62) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Gym Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318 ($4.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.14 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.38.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

