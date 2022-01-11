The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

