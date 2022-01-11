The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $226.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

