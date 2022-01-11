The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

