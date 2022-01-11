The Progressive Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

NYSE:PGR opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 773,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.