The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

