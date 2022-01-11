Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,336. The firm has a market cap of $920.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

