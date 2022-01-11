TheStreet Upgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVOP. Citigroup cut their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

