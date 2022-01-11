THORChain Price Tops $6.29 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $60.78 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00014699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

