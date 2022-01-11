Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,218 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,034 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $75,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

SE stock traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.55. The company had a trading volume of 114,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,118. The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.