Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $36.83 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Casella Waste Systems worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. 967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,885. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

