Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $49.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,787,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424,702 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apollo Investment worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $176,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

AINV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,333. The company has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

