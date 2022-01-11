Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 831,382 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 831,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 28.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 16.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 438,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,156,531. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

