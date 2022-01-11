Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 90,240 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,240 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $84,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 303,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

