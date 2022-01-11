Throne Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $179.92 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00082015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.62 or 0.07513529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.93 or 0.99453351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.