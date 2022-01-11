Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.16. Tidewater shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 67,732 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Robotti acquired 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

