Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.