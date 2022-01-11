Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report sales of $213.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.00 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $783.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $785.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $791.85 million, with estimates ranging from $772.60 million to $818.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tilly’s by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

