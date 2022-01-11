Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

