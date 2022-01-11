Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $67.00.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.