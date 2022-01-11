TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

TIMB stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TIM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2035 dividend. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TIM by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TIM by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TIM by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 102,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TIM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 97,914 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

