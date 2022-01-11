Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Up 6.1%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.39. 31,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,575,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Toast by 1,052.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,182,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $15,515,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

