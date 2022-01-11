TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 22.9% Lower This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $88,644.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.82 or 0.99987963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.92 or 0.00820224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.