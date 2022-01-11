Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

