Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 161,111 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 93.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,644,465 shares of company stock valued at $111,485,482. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

