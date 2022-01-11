Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of Stantec worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stantec by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

