Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

