Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 204,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -295.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

